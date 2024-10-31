Play Brightcove video

Video report by Tim Scott

A free exhibit showcasing the works of acclaimed animator Ray Harryhausen has opened at Sale’s Waterside arts venue.

'The Lost Worlds of Ray Harryhausen: Creatures, Martians and Myths' features previously un-exhibited preproduction artwork from some of Harryhausen's most popular films.

These include Clash of Titans (1981), Jason and the Argonauts (1963), and The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958).

Artwork ranging from early sketches through to detailed key drawings illustrate the creative process behind his groundbreaking special effects, containing some of his most iconic creatures and sequences.

The exhibit is free to visit at Sale’s Waterside arts venue. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The exhibit also features some of Harryhausen's work from unseen projects and untold stories that connect his artistry to the North West.

In 1996 Manchester based and internationally acclaimed animation studio, Cosgrove Hall Productions approached Ray for a project inspired by his own work.

This became the un-realised The Story of Odysseus (1996-1998) - an ambitious project aimed to create a 75 - minute film, followed by 26 episodes, combining traditional stop motion and new technology at the time.

This will be the first time audiences will be able to see objects and clips from this unfinished work together, reuniting the Cyclops housed by the Cosgrove Hall Film Archive with other work from the lost production.

Ray Harryhausen is known as the mastermind behind some of Hollywood’s most iconic cinematic special effects. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Connor Heaney Collections Manager from the Ray Harryhausen Foundation, said: "George Lucas was quoted saying that without Ray Harryhausen there would have been no Star Wars.

"Peter Jackson described the Lord of the Rings trilogy as his Ray Harryhausen movies and so many others grew up with his movies".

Rosy Whittemore, Project Curator, Cosgrove Hall Films Archive comments: "This is a very special exhibition for all of us at Waterside, working collaboratively with The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation to bring John Walsh’s Lost Movies book to life.

"I think people will really respond to seeing Harryhausen’s creative process in a new way, how he shaped and built his characters and creatures.

"Using his untold stories as a springboard, visitors will see rare and more experimental work from the animation legend for the first time in the North West and we are thrilled that we are the current custodians and guardians of such cinematic greatness."

'The Lost Worlds of Ray Harryhausen: Creatures, Martians and Myths' is open at The Lauriston Gallery, Waterside, Sale, from 26 October to 4 January 2025.

