Renovate houses rather than build new ones, argues Tameside landlord

Emma Sweeney spoke to landlord Stephen Goodison who says landlords should be urged to renovate empty properties

A landlord who claims there are more than 500 abandoned homes in his local area is calling on the Government and local authorities to encourage landlords to renovate unused properties to help tackle a lack of affordable housing.

Stephen Goodison manages properties in Greater Manchester and Tameside, and says Angela Rayner's promise of building one and a half million new homes is a "pure fantasy."

Instead, Stephen is arguing that landlords should be encouraged to renovate and repurpose their empty properties.

He's calling on local authorities to put in place empty dwelling management orders, giving them management of the property.

He said: "Once the property has been empty for more than two years they would serve the owner with this, which would give them the opportunity to put it into a habitable state. They could then put it out to rent, or sell it, or live there themselves."

If the owner of the home does not make the necessary renovations, the local authority would be able to do it themselves.

Stephen said: "The local authority can seize the property and have the works carried out. Then they rent it out on the social side and that rent would repay the local authority for the cost of the works they've done.

"The person who owns the property hasn't lost it, and once everything's been repaid to the local property they could carry on receiving the rent knowing it's providing a home to a family that needs it."

Stephen Goodison. Credit: ITV News

Rachel Reeves' Autumn budget included £5 billion of investment to help fund Labour's manifesto pledge to build 1.5 million homes over the course of this Parliament.

Some £500 million will fund the building of new social housing properties, and a further £128 million for three new projects to build more homes - some of which will be energy efficient.

She said: "We will provide £3 billion of support in guarantees to boost the supply of homes and support our smaller housebuilders," she said.

"And we will provide investment to renovate sites across our country, including at Liverpool Central Docks, where we will deliver 2,000 new homes, and funding to help Cambridge realise its full growth potential."

Claire Bayley is a mother-of-five who has experienced homelessness and struggled to find a suitable home. She hopes the investment in housing will make it easier for people like her.

She said: "When I was applying for houses there was like 200 people going for one house. It's just unrealistic.

"I was lucky enough to have a friend who had a privately rented property that I'm in now... I'm really grateful but some people just aren't that lucky.

"So I think the fact that there's going to be more housing is really good."

Clare Bayley. Credit: ITV News

Stephen argues that his plan would help people like Claire, but with councils struggling to provide basic services many will argue renovating houses is a luxury they cannot afford.

Instead many councils, including Tameside, charge an increased rate of council tax to owners of empty houses, with the amount increasing to up to 400% depending on the length of vacancy.

It's hoped the increased tax rate will incentivise property owners to either rent out or sell their houses.

Well responding to the points raised by Stephen, a government spokesperson said: "Councils have a range of tools at their disposal to bring empty homes back into use, including charging additional council tax on vacant properties.

"We are committed to delivering 1.5 million homes this parliament, including the biggest increase in social and affordable housing in a generation, making the dream of home ownership a reality for more people across the country.”

