Ruben Amorim has promised to clarify his future after Sporting Lisbon play on Friday evening as a move to Manchester United edges closer.

After deciding to sack their manager Erik Ten Hag, United immediately set their sights on highly-rated coach Amorim, who is preparing to lead Sporting against Estrela da Amadora in the Primeira Liga on Friday 1 November.

The club informed Sporting that they would meet the 39-year-old's 10 million euros (£8.4m) release clause, and in a statement to Portugal’s financial regulator the club said that "Manchester United FC has expressed an interest in hiring coach Ruben Amorim ."

At a pre-match press conference, Amorim was peppered with questions about his prospective switch to the Premier League but remained tight-lipped.

He said: “It is a negotiation between two clubs. It’s never easy. Even with the clauses it’s never easy, they have to talk.

“We will have clarification after the game. It will be very clear, so it’s one more day. After the game tomorrow, we will have the decision made.”

Reports said United were willing to pay the £8.3million release clause to secure Ruben Amorim. Credit: PA Images

Asked what he liked about the Premier League as he prepared to leave the press conference, he said with a smile: “Everything”.

A deal is reportedly close to being announced, with reports saying a deal until 2027, with the option of a further season, has been agreed.

Amorim’s first match as United manager is not expected to come until the November 24 trip to promoted Ipswich.

The 39-year-old is preparing to lead Sporting in three more games, including Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City – a club he has been linked to as Pep Guardiola ponders his future.

In recent weeks, he has been suggested as a future Manchester City manager, with Sporting’s Hugo Viana, a close friend, due to move to the blue half of Manchester as the club’s new director of football next season.

Sunday’s controversial 2-1 defeat at West Ham, in which Jarrod Bowen’s disputed late penalty proved decisive, was the final straw for Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag after winning the FA Cup. Credit: PA Images

Speaking on Thursday 31 November, Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui said: "I wish the best for [Ten Hag]. He did very good work and he's a very good coach. I understand these kind of moments. I'm sure that very soon he is going to be working again, for sure."

A club statement read: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...