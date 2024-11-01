Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports' sports correspondent Chris Hall

A non-league football team made up of plasterers and builders are promising to 'give it their all', as they face Championship hopefuls Mansfield Town in the FA Cup.

Curzon Ashton are hoping to pull off the biggest shock in Round One of the FA Cup, when the National League North side take on League One high fliers Mansfield Town to the Tameside Stadium for their first game.

This is the third year running that they have reached this stage, but they are hoping to take it one step further under the leadership of Craig Mahon.

In 2014, Mahon scored the winning goal for Chester in the opening round of the FA Cup against Southend United, just 24 hours after becoming the father of twins.

He said: "The memories are amazing, but now to be able to share them memories with them in person is fantastic and as a father you just want to make your boys proud of you."

Mahon's twin sons have become Curzon Ashton superfans. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

It's not just Mahon, though, who has pulled off some impressive feats - his uncle Alan Mahon helped Tranmere stop Bolton in its tracks to reach the League Cup Final - while his cousin Andy Read helped Nottingham Forest embarrass West Ham in the FA Cup.

Mahon said: "I got to watch them growing up playing in the FA Cup so it's like a full circle now for me to be here and my boys to be seeing it as well it's just brilliant.

As player manager, Mahon has warned his players that he will bring himself on for one last crack at FA Cup glory.

Central midfielder, Adam Barton said: "It's going to be one of them days where we just turn up and give it our all and see what happens again".

Curzon Ashton will take on Mansfield Town at the Tameside Stadium at 14:00 on 3 November.

