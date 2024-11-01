'Dino Dad' author Andy Day draws the young crowds at book-signing in Wirral

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Ann O'Connor went to meet Andy Day and his many fans.

'Dino Dad' himself, Andy Day has been drawing the crowds on a visit to Wirral.

Unless you're under 7 or a parent this may not mean much to you, but the TV presenter and author of the Dino Dad series of children's books had his young fans queuing around the block when he visited Lingham's book shop in Heswall.

Fans queued out of the door to wait their chance to meet Andy Credit: ITV Granada

The books tell the story Ruby Thumb, and her dad whose magical ability to turn into a dinosaur leads to all kinds of adventures on the secret island of Dinotropolis.

Packed with real dinosaur facts the books and his dinosaur themed TV programmes have left a lasting impression.

"I've been doing kids' TV for 18 years now, so what's really lovely is you get the spectrum of you know 1, 2-year-olds all the way up to 23-year-olds.

"I had a young lad ride past me in a park the other day on a bike, stopped on his bike and turned round and said 'Are you Andy? I studied palaeontology because of your programme.' Its so lovely to hear things like that."

Brothers Alex and Charlie meet their hero Credit: ITV Granada

The looks on the faces of the fans told their own story.

"We got to talk to him and get our pictures taken with him," said one, another added "I've seen him on the telly but I also liked seeing him in person."

A third summed it all up in just one word, "Cool."

