The partner of a man who died just before his 26th birthday says his "memory will live on forever".

Brandon Valentine died after a crash involving an HGV lorry and a cycle shortly after 7.30. on the morning of Tuesday 29 November at a roundabout on Tower Road and Birkenhead Road in Birkenhead.

Brandon, from Liscard died at the scene, and was said to have been travelling to work at the time of the incident

Police cordoned off the area as investigations got underway Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a public statement on Facebook his partner Poppy Mitchell said Brandon was soon to be turning 26-years-old.

She said: "Your memory will live on forever in your boy. Taken far too soon at such a young age. Days shy of your 26th birthday. Why you Bran? Why you? I hope you can hear me talking to you telling you it’s okay it wasn’t your fault and don’t worry about Carter please Bran I wish we could swap places.

"I’ll forever feel your gentle kisses and soft hands I had that side to you that no one would see. You were my Brandon and I was your Poppy from the very first time we spoke, even though I was too shy to meet you for years and years.

"We finally met and you wouldn’t give up on us and I’m so glad for that. No one is as special as you and I will not forget the love you poured into everything you found important."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

In a tribute on the fundraising page, loved ones described Brandon as a "family man" whose family was "his whole life".

It added: "Everyone is devastated and heartbroken by this major loss. I've set up this page to ease the costs for the family and to give Brandon the send off he deserves. His family was his whole life. Let’s help his family and make him proud."

Another person posted on social media, "Sleep tight Brandon Valentine, much love brother". Another added: "Some of the best memories with you in our teenage years Brandon Valentine. You’ll be forever missed."

Organisers of the Seacombe Bonfire and Works Display have said a bucket to raise money for Brandon's family will be at the event on 5 November.

Tower Road Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police said they are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV and dash camera footage which may assist the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, Lead Investigating Officer for the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts and condolences continue to be with Brandon’s family at this difficult time and our specialist officers are supporting them.

“We are continuing to investigate the collision and the events leading up to it. I urge anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident which will assist the investigation to please contact us.

“I ask motorists in the vicinity at that time to please check your dashcam footage to see if it has captured anything which could assist our inquiries. Every piece information or footage could be vital in establishing what happened and provide his family with answers."

A 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving has been released under investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...