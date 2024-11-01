Kendal Calling organisers have revealed the 2025 lineup as the festival celebrates its 20th year.

North West bands including Liverpool's The Wombats and St Helens' The Ks will be taking to the stage alongside international artists such as Fatboy Slim and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The annual music festival at Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith in the Lake District, attracts more than 40,000 music fans a year.

The full Kendal Calling 2025 lineup. Credit: Kendal Calling

Festival organisers have now released the line-up for next year's event, which is scheduled to take place from 31 July to 3 August, with more than 80 acts taking to the fields.

The Courteneers are set to headline the festival on Friday night, making their triumphant return after their 2019 debut.

The frontman for the Middleton-born band, Liam Fray, said: “Our set in 2019 was electric and was, so I’m told, one of the biggest singalongs Kendal Calling has ever witnessed.

"So it goes without saying that we can’t wait to get back on the main stage, playing to 40,000 of you lovely lot. And as if that wasn’t enough, we’ve got 20 years of Kendal to celebrate, too. It’s going to be massive.”

Other North West bands appearing on the bill include The Wombats and The Ks, while Salford-born comedian Jason Manford will also be performing a set.

Kendal Calling started out as a 900 capacity gathering at Abbot Hall Park in Kendal. Marking its first foray into the wonderful world of festivals, organisers managed to nab festival giants Pendulum and Kendal-born British Sea Power for the first-ever line-up.

In 2007 the festival moved to Grate Farm, before settling into its home of Lowther Deer Park in 2009. Over the past two decades, the festival has hosted acts from Mumford & Sons to Kasabian, Blondie to Nile Rodgers & Chic, evolving into one of the UK’s most popular summer events.

Kendal Calling will take place at Lowther Deer Park from 31 July to 3 August, with more than 80 acts taking to the fields. Credit: PA

Andy Smith, Kendal Calling co-founder said, “I can’t quite believe that we’re about to celebrate twenty years of Kendal Calling. From humble beginnings welcoming 900 party goers to Kendal’s Abbot Hall, to an astonishing 40,000 of you who turn out every year to revel in the sheer joy and excitement of the perfect party, a glorious gathering in the fields of Lowther Deer Park - wow.

"Reflecting on the journey so far, the moments made and the community created, it really is quite emotional and remarkably special. It’s also the perfect excuse for our biggest party to date!"

Fans can sign up for the Kendal Calling pre-sale now with the sale taking place at 10am on Saturday (02.11.24). The general sale takes place at 10am on November 4.

