A man has been charged after a 77-year-old man was found dead in a house.

At around 10.10pm on Tuesday 29 November, Merseyside Police officers received a report that a 77-year-old Alfred Langley was found dead and had a head injury inside a house on Clipsley Lane in Haydock, St Helens.

Peter Langley, 33 and of Clipsley Lane, has now been charged with his murder and has appeared at South Sefton Magistrates Court.

The force said the victim's family was being supported by specialist officers.