Manchester scientists warn using illegal vapes is 'Russian roulette' for health

ITV Granada correspondent Victoria Grimes reports.

People buying illegal vapes are unknowingly playing 'Russian Roulette' with their health according to scientists tasked with testing devices seized in police raids in Greater Manchester.

Manchester Metropolitan University's Mandrake Lab is the first to be publically funded in the country as concern grows about the harm black market vapes can do, particularly to children.

Tests carried out there show the devices can be laced with the street drug 'spice' and dangerous levels of the active ingredient in cannabis.

Doctor Oliver Sutcliffe warns the vapes are threat to health Credit: ITV News

Dr Oliver Sutcliffe, the Director of Mandrake says, "So we've actually quantified this and there's 40% THC. Herbal cannabis is normally around 8 - 12% THC content so you're looking at potentially three to four times more than herbal cannabis on the street.Through the work we've been doing with the police we've tested a lot of vapes over the last three months, and we've found about 90% of them contain compounds that are hazardous to health whether that's THC or... things like spice. You're playing Russian Roulette with what you're consuming".

The lab is helping university researchers investigate substance abuse across the country. They've identified some concerning trends, especially amongst younger people.

Vapes seized by police in Bolton earlier this year Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Professor Rob Ralphs, from MMU says, "You think it's a nicotine vape and there's no way of knowing from looking at it whether it's THC or whether it's spice.We get a lot of reports, typically from young people around the age of 14 or 15. They've used a THC vape in school or in the toilets. They've had a few drags with their friends and then they become unwell and the school phones an ambulance. Then they end up in A&E."

Professor Rob Ralphs is heading the research into substance misuse Credit: ITV News

And with so many illegal products readily available, the message is just because it's on sale doesn't mean it's safe.