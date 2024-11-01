Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has been officially announced as Manchester United's new head coach.

The Red Devils called time on Erik ten Hag’s 29-month reign after the Old Trafford it was unanimously decided enough was enough following the club's loss at West Ham.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was put in temporary charge as United looked for a new boss, with the club informing Sporting Lisbon they would pay the 10million euros (£8.3m) termination clause in Amorim’s contract.

The 39-year-old now becomes the sixth permanent manager to try and bring back the glory days to Old Trafford since United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

In a statement, the club said: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men's first team. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November once he has fulfilled his obligations with Sporting CP.

"Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football."

The former Portugal international will sign a contract with Manchester United until 2027 and will begin his new role during the international break.

Fans will have to wait nearly a month for Amorim's first game in charge after United and Sporting Lisbon reportedly negotiated 30-day notice period for the coach.

It is hoped Amorim, whose side currently sits top of the Portuguese table, will be present for United's game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Former Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag was dismissed after the club's disappointing performance in recent months. Credit: PA Images

Amorim has won two Portuguese titles and two League Cups with Sporting since joining the club in March 2020.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday 31 October, Amorim promised to speak more on the appointment after his current teams match against Estrela Amadora on Friday 1 November.

Amorim has been touted by many as the right pick to lead Manchester United after his impressive record with Sporting.

Former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Manchester United are getting “the right man” for the job.

Agbonlahor was impressed with the current Sporting Lisbon boss when he took his coaching qualifications at the same time as the Portuguese.

Ruben Amorim on sidelines with Sporting Credit: PA

The former Aston Villa forward said: “I did do my coaching badges with him. He was one of the ones that was there and you could tell he was so into it in a way that he had to get his badges to go and start managing. He was very focused.

“Since the start of last season, Sporting Lisbon have scored the most goals in the top six leagues, 129 goals.

“They were waiting 19 years to win a title, he goes there and they’ve won two in the last five seasons.

“He coached for only two months at Braga before Sporting Lisbon went and paid 10million euros.

Click here for analysis from ITV News' Sports Editor Steve Scott on Manchester United's new manager.

“I just think when you look at what he’s done since leaving Braga for Sporting Lisbon, breaking that 19 years without winning a league title, I think Manchester United have got the right man.”

Eric Ten Hag was dismissed a day after United suffered their fourth Premier League defeat of the season at West Ham, dropping to 14th in the table.

A club statement read: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...