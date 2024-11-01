A terror attack survivor from Lancashire has been named as the youngest Royal Representative in the country today.Travis D. Frain OBE from Darwen was injured on Westminster Bridge 7 years ago.

The counter-extremism campaigner and victims advocate has now been appointed the new Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Lancashire.

The 26 year- old will work with the Royal Family during official functions across the county.

His Majesty The King gave formal “non- disapproval” for the appointment, and the commission was officially

announced in The Gazette on the 1st November, alongside four other new ‘DLs’ for the County of Lancashire.

Lord-Lieutenants and their deputies serve as the personal representatives of The King, and conduct civic duties

such as liaising with local military units on behalf of the sovereign, leading the Magistracy in their area, conducting

citizenship ceremonies, and escorting members of the Royal Family during any visits to the county.

Travis will be expected to assist the serving Lord-Lieutenant Amanda Parker JP in representing the Royal Family

across the county, to promote good conduct and cooperation in the community.

Commenting on the appointment, Mrs Amanda Parker JP said: “I am delighted that Travis has agreed to be

appointed one of my Deputy Lieutenants.

"He brings knowledge and experience of victim support and terrorism, and his energy and enthusiasm for

Lancashire are evident.

"All the Deputy Lieutenants support me in my duties and in celebrating all that is excellent about Lancashire, and

Travis will be an excellent addition to the Lancashire Lieutenancy.”

Travis, who began working in counterterrorism and as a victims advocate after he survived injuries sustained in the

terrorist attack on Westminster Bridge, now works as a Lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston.

He founded the organisation Resilience in Unity 2 in 2021 to counter radicalisation through the empowering of the

voices of those with lived experience - former extremists and survivors of terrorism. He was made an OBE in the

2024 New Years’ Honours List for services to victims and counterterrorism.

Travis says: “The Royal Family has long served as a positive, unifying force for good within our communities, and it

is a great honour to be called upon to assist the Lord-Lieutenant as one of His Majesty’s personal representatives. I

look forward to supporting The King’s vision throughout our great county, and contributing to his priorities of

climate, community, commonwealth, and culture – all of which align directly with my personal mission of

fostering within our communities a sense of cohesion and resilience against extremism.”