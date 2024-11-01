Play Brightcove video

England footballers Jayden Kenyon and Sacha Bowman speaking to ITV Granada's Sport Correspondent David Chisnall

Two footballers, two World Cups, one dream - to bring football home.

When Sacha Bowman and Jayden Kenyon started playing the game as youngsters neither thought representing their country would ever be possible.

But Jayden, who's 22 and from Salford and 24-year-old Sacha from Lancaster will do just that at the upcoming Men's Cerebral Palsy and Women's Amputee football World Cups.

Jayden playing for England CP Credit: The Football Association

"Growing up I never knew if there were football teams, there was no hope" said Jayden.

"You can do things with your disability if you put your mind to it. Just have hope and belief that you're on this earth with a disability to achieve something."

While Jayden has experienced success with England's men's CP team finishing second at the IFCPF European Championships last year, Sacha and her teammates have reached the first ever Women's Amputee World Cup.

Sacha in goal for the England Women's Amputee Team Credit: The England Amputee Football Association

But their journey hasn't been an easy one. The England Amputee Football Association is a charity so the team have had to raise £50,000 themselves to cover the cost of playing in the tournament in Columbia.

"Thanks to the public for the support because without them we wouldn't be able to go" said Sacha.

"It means everything to me. I'm so excited to go, I never thought I'd be able to. Growing up I've always loved to play football, but unfortunately having my disability it kind of held me back. So to be able to go now in a disability team and represent England is really fantastic."

