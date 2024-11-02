Residents are reportedly being evacuated with bomb disposal experts called following a discovery at a house.

Police along with a bomb squad were called to Avocet Drive on Saturday 2 November in Broadheath, Altrincham after 'Old war shells' were reportedly found at a home during a clear-out.

Nicola Connor, who made the discovery, said she was "clearing out" her dad's house with her husband and her late father's friend when the four shells were uncovered in the back garden.

She said: "We've found some gun shells now the police are everywhere, evacuating the area and they're bringing the bomb disposal down."

"It's a live scene at the minute. Bomb disposal experts have been called in and they've evacuated the area," she added.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after midday today, officers were called to reports of suspicious items found during a property clearance on Avocet Drive, Altrincham. EOD are en-route to assess the items, and a precautionary cordon has been put in place."

