A man has been jailed for life for the 'violent murder' of his mum after tread patterns from his trainers was matched to marks on her body.

Stephen Ball, 32, of Pear Avenue, Bury was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 15 years for the vicious murder of his mum, Suzanne Galvin.

On Friday 1 November, Bolton Crown Court heard how a disturbance was reported at the address of the Ball's mum with a man shouting for his mum to let him in just before 8pm on 16th September 2023.

Shortly after this time, Ball made a call to his grandmother, who lives in Ireland, telling her that he had come back to the flat to find his mother injured and she was struggling to breathe. He told her that his mum’s wrist was broken, and she had bruising to her eyes and shoulder.

Advising her grandson to take his mum to the hospital, she was met with the response that his mum didn’t want to go then and would go in the morning.

She asked for her grandson to put the phone near to her daughter and could hear that her breathing was erratic. She asked him to call an ambulance, but he said he couldn’t due to having no credit on his phone.

Putting the phone down to call the ambulance herself, when she tried her grandson on the phone afterwards, she described the phone as being ‘dead’.

Bolton Crown Court. Credit: ITV News

As police attended the reported disturbance, Suzanne was found unresponsive on a mattress on the floor, with visible blood and extensive bruising. Ball was also in the flat and when asked, he provided conflicting accounts of how his mother’s extensive injuries all over her body had occurred.

Sadly, Suzanne passed away from her injuries on Monday 18 September 2023, with Ball subsequently being charged with her murder two days later.

When initially arrested on suspicion of assault on the 16th September 2023, a pair of Ball’s trainers had been seized - the tread pattern of which proved to be a match for some of the marks on his mum’s skin.

Senior Investigating Officer, Duncan Thorpe said: “Firstly, our thoughts and prayers remain with Mary, Suzanne’s mum and Stephen’s grandmother, who has lost her daughter in the most terrible of circumstances.

"This was a drug induced violent and sustained assault on a lady who was completely innocent. Whatever sentence was imposed today, sadly it will not bring Suzanne back.”

“Violence against women and girls remains a priority for GMP and we will do everything in our power to ensure those who commit these offences are identified, charged and brought to justice.

“If you or someone you know has been the victim of assault, please don’t hesitate to contact us. You will be believed and we will investigate every complaint.”