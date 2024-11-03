Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Correspondent Rob Smith joined fundraisers along their walk from Cheshire to Liverpool

A group of hikers all in fancy dress trekked for more than seven hours today to help save a baby hospice from closure.

On Saturday 2 November, the group walked from Ellesmere Port in Cheshire to Zoe's Place in Liverpool.

Zoe's Place has provided palliative and end-of-life care for children up to five-years-old but is now facing closure after failing to find funding for a new building before its lease runs out at the end of the year.

Zoe’s Place in Liverpool needs £6.4 million pounds to stay open and build a new home and with just a week to go before the deadline, the hospice is now just shy of the £6.4million needed to help build a new facility.

One walker is no stranger to blistered feet. Henry Moores covered 1400 miles from Manchester to Ibiza for another charity.

Zoe's Place has operated in Liverpool for the last three decades. Credit: ITV News

The walk from Ellesmere Port to Liverpool is shorter for Henry but means so much. "It's very sad to see what is going on, but we have all come together to raise money and it means a lot that so much of the community have come out."Seven hours of pounding pavements ended with the warmest of welcomes, with hospice staff and the children they help pleased to see them.