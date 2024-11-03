A man has been injured and properties have been evacuated following an explosion in Preston.

Emergency services were called to a property on Gillett Street shortly after 10.30pm Saturday 2 November.

Upon arrival, Lancashire Constabulary found a building had suffered significant damage following a suspected gas explosion.

One man suffered burn injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Several neighbouring homes have been evacuated as a precaution. The force has now launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: "You might have seen some activity from the emergency services in the Fishwick area of Preston overnight and we want to tell you why.

"Our officers were called by the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at 10.35pm yesterday to an address in Gillett Street, Preston, to a report of a gas explosion.

"A small number of surrounding properties were evacuated. A joint investigation will be launched in due course with our colleagues from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and partner agencies to establish the cause and circumstances that led to the suspected gas explosion."

Anyone with information, has been asked to contact 101 - quoting log 1500 of 2nd November 2024.