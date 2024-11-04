Police are urging people to "do the right thing and speak up" seven years on from the murder of a man on Merseyside.

Adam Ellison, who was 29, was assaulted in Market Place in Prescot in the early hours of 4 November 2017 after becoming involved in an altercation with two men on a scrambler bike.

During the incident Adam was stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon causing him to fall to the ground. He was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Merseyside Police have arrested a number of people, but so far, nobody has been charged with Adam's murder.

The force says it is supporting Adam’s family in urging people to help bring his killer to justice.

The charity Crimestoppers is continuing to offer a reward of up to £20,000 for information they receive that leads to a murder conviction.

It is now seven years since Adam Ellison's murder. Credit: Family photograph

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: "It is heartbreaking that Adam’s finally have not had the justice they deserve.

"Seven years on from his death the pain of losing them is no less for his mum, dad and sisters and we continue to do whatever we can to support them, review the evidence and follow up any new lines of enquiry.

"We know, as is often the case, that the key to cracking this lies within our local communities. There are people out there who, for whatever reason, have chosen not to come forward and tell us what they know.

"It is to those people that I make this appeal – please search your conscience and put yourself in the shoes of a grieving family. If you have information which could assist please speak up.

"If you don’t want to speak to the police then you can pass on information anonymously via Crimestoppers but please don’t let those who are responsible for Adam’s death continue to walk our streets."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation into Adam’s murder can contact Merseyside Police via Public Portal or by calling 101.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

