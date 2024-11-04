International, critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Rita Ora will be making her debut as the voice of Manchester's tram network as she prepares to host the MTV EMAs for the first time.

The musician, and host of the MTV EMAs, will take over the Metrolink announcements at selected stops to provide important tips on how to get around and plan journeys, while also helping to put a smile on passengers’ faces.

The star-studded ceremony is taking place at Co-Op Live on Sunday 10 November.

As music’s biggest global celebration, the MTV EMAs is one of most high-profile events in the pop culture calendar. The show will broadcast live in front of a packed-out audience, and on MTV, in more than 150 countries around the world.

People travelling on Metrolink in the week leading up to the ceremony will notice the St Peter’s Square tram stop sporting a new, colourful, MTV EMA-inspired look, with passengers able to pose in front of awards posters for ‘Best Tram Outfit’, ‘Longest Commute’, ‘Best Tram Passenger and ‘Seat Offering Hero’.

Those travelling into Manchester by tram or train may notice Transport for Greater Manchester’s own offices opposite Piccadilly station have also been given an MTV makeover to help build excitement for the EMAs.

Co-op live arena

MTV Music Week will also take place across Manchester in the lead-up to the awards ceremony, helping to shine a spotlight on some of the city’s most loved venues while also giving homegrown, up-and-coming artists a platform to share their music.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “For a long time we’ve been saying that Manchester is the UK’s capital of music, with a rich musical heritage stretching back decades that has helped build a vibrant, diverse music scene that continues to flourish today.

“Having the MTV EMAs, Music Week and some of the biggest names in pop music like Rita Ora in Manchester not only helps to strengthen our claim, but it also provides a huge boost to our music industry and the wider economy.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have Rita Ora as the voice of Metrolink this week, and I hope everyone attending the MTV EMAs and Music Week events enjoy everything that Manchester has to offer.”

Richard Godfrey, Executive Producer, MTV EMAs, said: “The MTV EMAs is about to land in Manchester, and the city has given us such a warm welcome.

“We hope that fans travelling this week, and to the show on Sunday, enjoy Rita Ora’s announcements during their journeys. Not only will Rita be bringing the MTV EMA spirit to the stage at Co-op Live, she will also be bringing it to the people of Manchester on the tram!”