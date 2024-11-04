Play Brightcove video

A man says his life is a "living hell" after his home was left with exposed wires and no insulation - four years after his flat block was stripped of dangerous cladding.

Eddie Farrell is still waiting for repair work to take place on his flat after efforts to make it safe by removing the potentially dangerous cladding overran multiple times.

He says the flats, at Malus Court in Salford, are still unsafe and the work has made them an unpleasant environment to live in.

"There's holes all over the place, we've been infested with mice and rats, so if they can get in, smoke can get in, fire can get in.

"The company, Pendleton Together, just don't seem to be doing anything about it, they're not listening to you, or ignoring you.

"We feel as if we're dumped."

Eddie Farrell has been left living with exposed wires and has even had mice and rat infestations because work has not been finished.

It comes as a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) found more than 7,000 buildings across England with dangerous cladding are yet to be identified.

The figure is thought to account for more than a quarter of a million individual homes.

The NAO has warned completing works to make all buildings safe at an estimated cost of £16 billion might not be achieved in the next decade.

Eddie says he has a document from housing operator Pendleton Together which states remedial work should have been finished two years ago.

But he says he does not know when it will be over.

"It's effected my whole life, the strain of it all, things not getting done, we're constantly getting on the phone, speaking to people, we've gone to council meetings.

"We're just getting ignored, you get the same knock back, knock back, knock back.

"You begin to say 'it's the usual', no matter what you ask, you get no permanent answer, no direct answer."

Cladding campaigner Giles Grover says with so many stakeholders involved in the cladding issue, problems just multiply.

He is calling on the government to step up.

"It's the fact that people are still in unsafe homes and are struggling to find out when their homes will be made safe," he said.

"Pre-holders, developers, housing associations, managed agents, contractors, they're all focused on their own liability.

"They're all focused on covering their backsides rather than making people's homes safe, and that's where the government really needs to get a grip.

"This government now, this new government has a chance to develop meaningful change and say 'right we're going to fix this mess'."

Eddie says paperwork told him remedial works should have been completed by 2022 - more than two years ago.

Pendleton Together say work on Eddie's block will finish in summer 2025, and said it shares the frustration over how long the work has gone on.

Michelle Allott, Executive Director for Operations at Together Housing Group, said: “Firstly, can I reiterate my sincere apologies for the disruption caused to our residents by the ongoing programme of fire safety works.

"I share their frustration with the time this is taking, but it is important that we get this right for the safety and peace of mind for all our residents.

"We have worked hard to ensure we achieve a solution that is compliant not only with current but also potential future guidance and that we don’t pass on any of the associated costs to residents.

“It is regrettable that during these works there are noise and cosmetic disturbances. We offer respite to all our residents while noisy work is taking place.

"While suspended ceilings are removed, pipework and wires are visible and, while we accept that this doesn’t look attractive, they are assessed daily to ensure that they don’t present any kind of risk.

"Removal of ceilings has been essential to ensure electrical safety work is compliant and install the pipes needed to deliver the sprinkler system.

“We have worked hard to engage residents with the installation of sprinklers, including visits to explain why they are important and how we are minimizing the period of disruption while they are installed.

"All residents received a detailed booklet outlining the essential work in their property and had individual visits from resident liaison officers.

"Where concerns were raised by some residents in Malus Court, we have worked closely with GMFRS, who have supported us with visits to those residents to encourage the take up of the installation of sprinklers."

