Concerns are growing for a man who has been reported as missing in Tenerife.

The family of Kris Finney, 31, from Ramsbottom, in Bury, say they have not heard from him for more than three days.

Kris flew out to the Spanish island on Thursday, 31 October to meet up with a friend. According to his Aunt Debbie Kenyon, he contacted his mum later that afternoon to confirm he had arrived, but said his phone was running out of battery.His family say they have not heard from him since, and claim his phone is now switched off, with calls and messages not delivering.The electrician, who works across Lancashire and Manchester, had been due to meet up with a friend on the Spanish island, however failed to get in contact with him or show up.

Kris is described as a white man, around 5ft 7ins tall, with short dark coloured hair.Ms Kenyon said that Kris had spoken to his friends at around 9pm on Thursday, 31 October, and was last known to be in the Playa de las Americas resort on the island, near to the McDonald's restaurant.

A beach on the Spanish island of Tenerife. Credit: PA Images

He is understood to be staying at Casa Natalia, in the Armeñime area. Photographs of Kris along with details of his last known whereabouts have been shared on the Missing Persons Tenerife group on Facebook, with more than 10,000 members.Debbie Kenyon said: "He was supposed to meet up with his friend who is staying in a different hotel and never showed. We have phoned and sent texts that haven't delivered."It was last night that we got the call from one of his friends saying nobody had heard from him for days. We've been trying to get hold of him and haven't been able to - it's not like Kris.

"He may sometimes not contact you for 12 to 18 hours but then he always reaches out. There was nothing we could do at that time of night.

"Today we have found out the details about where he was staying and have been contacting police in Tenerife and also our local police. The Foreign Office have all the details.

"They have already rang his friend as part of enquiries and spoken to him and contacted his mum again."The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.

