Police have sealed off an entire housing estate - including 19 blocks of flats - as they bid to force out drugs gangs and anti-social behaviour.

The Freehold estate in Rochdale has been plagued by crack dens and criminality.

Now the authorities have secured a new kind of court order, called an Open Space Closure Order Zone, which bans anyone other than residents accessing the flats.

Greater Manchester Police say the scheme - part of a clampdown codenamed Operation Affect - is intended to stop criminals entering the estate and gathering in communal areas.

They also want to stop people from gathering in open spaces, including stairwells, landings, bridges and near bin chutes.

GMP in Rochdale has secured a closure order which prohibits people entering Freehold to commit crime. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Inspector Meena Yasin, who leads Operation Affect, said: “This is the first Open Space Closure Order Zone secured by Greater Manchester Police and is a revolutionary way of using existing legislation to protect our communities in the place they call home.

"The Order allows us to target the stairwells and open spaces in a way that will support cohesion. It will help hundreds of residents and help our partner agencies."

The police said the Closure Order came about after residents told them "enough is enough" and raised complaints about drug dealing and facing intimidation outside their homes.

The policing operation is combined with measures being taken by the local community and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing in a so-called "Clear, Hold, Build" strategy.

This involves clean ups of public spaces, mandatory re-possessions of houses used as drugs dens, and high visibility patrols.

Rochdale's Freehold Estate has been plagued by crime. Credit: MEN Media

“If we identify people who are entering the neighbourhood without permission or to commit crime, we can arrest and remove them, creating a safer environment for our residents," Inspector Yasin added.

“As well as pursuing criminals and removing nuisance people from the estate, we are working closely with the local children and their families to understand what they want to see from police, but also create trusted relationships with them so that we can better support the communities that we serve."

The Freehold estate became the focus of national attention following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak.

Hayley Stockham, Director of Neighbourhood Services for Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, said: "We know that there is crime and criminal behaviour taking place in the stairwells and communal areas at Freehold, and these new powers will help to tackle this criminal activity and help us to meet our goal of making sure Freehold is a safe neighbourhood that our customers are proud to call home."

The Open Space Closure Order Zone came into force on Monday, 4 November, and will last for three months.

