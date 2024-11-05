Politicians have sent messages of support to the Blackpool South MP Chris Webb, who was mugged and robbed of his phone.

The Labour politician said he suffered no injuries in the incident in London on Monday (4 November) where he was attacked by a group of individuals.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, the MP said: "Last night, as I was returning to my flat in London, I was attacked and mugged by a group of individuals. "Luckily, I have no injuries and I am ok. Unfortunately, they just took my phone so I’m without one for the foreseeable future. "I want to thank the @metpoliceuk for their swift response and support. The officers who assisted me went above and beyond. They are a remarkable credit to the force."

Responding to the message Lib Dem MP Tim Farron, who also represents a North West constituency, said: "That’s awful - I hope you are ok?"

Kind messages were also sent by former Salford MP Baroness Keeley of Worsley and Bolton North East's MP Kirith Entwistle.

Mr Webb became the Blackpool South MP in a by-election last May and held on to the seat in July's General Election.

