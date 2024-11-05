Anya Foster, 32, was jailed for six years.

A motorist who crashed into a cyclist in St Helens and left him to die has been jailed for more than six years.

Anya Foster, 32, of Gloucester Street the town, was driving a Skoda Fabia on Friday 1 December 2023, when she hit 59-year-old David Burrows who was riding his bike to work.

David was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died of his injuries shortly afterwards.

Instead of staying at the scene to help, Foster drove off. She was arrested later that same day after driving home.

Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Sergeant Simon Duffy from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Foster’s reckless and selfish driving resulted in the death of an innocent man whilst he was riding to work, completely devastating his family.

“Not only did she cause the crash, but rather than stop at the scene to help David and face the consequences of her actions, she chose to flee and began to weave a web of lies.

“Our investigation proved that Foster attempted to mislead officers at multiple stages. We have worked tirelessly to establish the full facts and Foster has now been held accountable for her actions.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with David’s family and friends as they continue to deal with the devastating outcome of this heartbreaking incident every day."

Foster pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the limit for two separate controlled substances, driving whilst unfit through drugs, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.

She was sentenced to six years and eight months at Liverpool Crown Court.

