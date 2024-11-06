A backbench politician has been sacked from his role within the Isle of Man's health service, two and a half weeks after taking on the job.

Chris Thomas MHK lost his role as a political member within the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), after voting against Alfred Cannan MHK in a recent vote of no confidence against his leadership.

He was assigned to the DHSC on Friday 18 October, but has been let go by the Chief Minister.

Talking of his dismissal, Mr Cannan said: "It is regrettable that Mr Thomas’s recent actions have required the Council of Ministers to take this step.

"The Government Code clearly sets out the importance of a positive and productive relationship between a Minister and Members of a Government Department.

"Given my role as acting Minister for Health and Social Care, Mr Thomas has directly undermined that relationship and ethically Mr Thomas should have resigned from his role in the Department of Health and Social Care when he undertook these actions.

“I am sure Mr Thomas understands this position and I hope he can continue to find a way to support the work of the Government going forward.”

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan faced a vote of no confidence in the island's parliament. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Mr Thomas not only voted against Mr Cannan, but also put himself forward as the next Chief Minister.

However, the motion failed after 18 MHKs voted to support Mr Cannan, compared to six who voted against him.

Mr Thomas will remain a backbencher representing the Douglas Central constituency.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...