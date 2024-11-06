Play Brightcove video

Henry Moore speaks to ITV Granada Reports presenter Gamal Fahnbulleh about the devastating floods in Spain as he helps with the clean-up.

A British man who has flown to Valencia to help in the enormous clean-up effort says the devastation caused by floods has left the region resembling a "war zone".

More than 200 people have died and rescuers are still searching for missing people after what has become Spain's deadliest natural disaster in living memory.

Intense rainfall and catastrophic flooding swept into the east of the country, washing away cars, tearing down bridges and inundating houses.

Henry Moores, 23, from Macclesfield, flew to the country to help after feeling compelled to repay the hospitality the Spanish people showed him when he walked from Manchester to Ibiza for charity over the summer.

"There has been an unimaginable amount of cars, fully smashed up on the road", he said. "Police are searching for bodies and missing people. I've seen people in distress who have lost everything. It has been very distressing."

"It does feel like a war zone. There has been ambulances flying past every minute, military and humanitarian aid. It feels quite surreal to be honest."

The 23-year-old has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charities like Zoe's Place, the Tony Hudgell Foundation and foodbanks across the North West of England.

More than 200 people have died following the floods in Spain. Credit: PA Images

"If we all do a little bit we can help solve this problem quicker," Henry said. "In life you're constantly told to live and enjoy your life more. I try and take that advice.

"It's a real good feel good factor and knowing you're helping people and potentially changing lives, it's worth way more than a promotion at a job or material things."

Henry records video diaries of his adventures for TikTok and Instagram and have been watched by millions of people all over the world.

With the help of his friends Jacob and Andy, he their latest fundraiser will help victims of the floods "restore some normality inside their world which has been torn apart."

