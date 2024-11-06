Manchester City must pay former footballer Benjamin Mendy the majority of his £11.5 million unpaid salary withheld from him after he was charged with sex offences, an employment tribunal has ruled.

The 30-year-old's £500,000-per-month wage was withheld by the club after he was charged in 2021. The French international and World Cup winner was subsequently cleared of all charges after two trials.

Employment Judge Joanne Dunlop said she had concluded that Mr Mendy is “entitled to recover some, but not all of the sums claimed”, following a hearing at Manchester Employment Tribunal.

Ms Dunlop said that while Mr Mendy was not in custody, he was “ready and willing” to work and was “prevented from doing so which were unavoidable or involuntary on his part”.

“In those circumstances, and absent any authorisation in the contract for the employer to withhold pay, he was entitled to be paid," she said.

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy. Credit: PA Images

The tribunal previous heard Mendy, who now plays for French Ligue 2 club Lorient, "struggled to pay child support" after Manchester City stopped paying him, with fellow footballers Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez lending him money.

Court documents said Mendy “very quickly ran out of money” and had to sell his Cheshire mansion to cover legal fees, bills and child support payments after his wages were withheld.

“I struggled to pay my child support, I felt awful,” the footballer said in a witness statement.

Mendy said his agent, Meissa N’diaye, paid towards his legal fees, while team-mates including England international Sterling offered “financial support”.

“Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez all lent me money to help me try and pay my legal fees and support my family,” he said in his witness statement.

The tribunal heard he enjoyed partying, and was held in custody between August 2021 and January 2022, and again between December 2022 and January 2023 after he breached his bail conditions by hosting and attending multiple parties.

Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva supported the French international, who now claims to be owed £11.5million in unpaid wages. Credit: PA Images

Mendy, appearing via videolink at the two-day hearing in October, told the tribunal he and his agent N’diaye had been assured by City’s then Chief Football Operating officer Omar Berrada that he would receive his unpaid wages once he had been cleared of the charges.

The footballer sent Berrada a WhatsApp message in November 2022, asking if he could confirm in writing that the wages would be paid, the tribunal heard.

But Berrada did not reply to the message and denied ever having made such an assurance.

After his acquittal, Mendy sent an email to Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the chief executive of City, but again received no response.

The club continued paying Mendy following his first arrest in November 2020, but argued they did not have to carry on doing so later because his bail conditions and Football Association suspension meant he was not able to perform his duties as a player.

Following the ruling, Mr Mendy will be entitled to receive the majority of his unpaid salary, but not all of it.

The exact amounts is to be calculated by Mr Mendy and the club, or determined at a future hearing if they cannot reach an agreement.