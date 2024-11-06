Hospitals across Greater Manchester will be the first to begin using a new AI (artificial intelligence) tool to aid in diagnosing diseases, including lung cancer quicker.

The new technology will be rolled out at seven NHS Trusts across the region over the next few months in collaboration with Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance, Greater Manchester Imaging Network and global health tech firm Annalise.ai.

The need to detect cancer more quickly is particularly urgent in Greater Manchester, where lung cancer rates are 24% above the national average and life expectancy is lower than in England as a whole.

Andy Burnham Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “We know we have higher rates of lung cancer in Greater Manchester than elsewhere in the country, so I’m delighted to see this new partnership which we hope will help to get treatment to people sooner. I’m glad to see Greater Manchester leading the way in this area.”

The first trusts in the region to have begun using the technology include, Manchester NHS Foundation Trust, Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, and at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, with others to follow.

How does the technology work?

An AI-powered decision-support system will be used to read chest X-rays.

The tool can detect up to 124 findings on chest radiographs, allowing healthcare professionals to pick up on abnormalities and diseases, including lung cancer, at a faster rate.

When Annalise.ai finds potential lung cancer cases, the information is relayed to the reporting medical provider in under 60 seconds.

Healthcare professionals can then prioritise chest x-rays which are identified as suspicious, which helps to detect or rule out cancer faster.

It is hoped Annalise.ai will enhance efficiency and quality of care when detecting cases of lung cancer.

Dr Rhidian Bramley, Diagnostic, Digital and Innovation lead with the Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance and Consultant Radiologist at The Christie, said: “We are excited to lead this collaborative project across Greater Manchester. Our ambition is to use this innovative technology to support patient care.

“This collaboration marks a significant step towards understanding the role of AI in healthcare in the UK with the potential to improve outcomes for patients with lung cancer.

“We hope it will help us to streamline the patient journey by allowing us to diagnose cancer more quickly.

"This will mean patients get a better experience and can begin treatment sooner which will hopefully lead to them having a better outcomes.”

It is hoped the integration of the AI tool will allow for a comprehensive evaluation of this technology across the region.

It is hoped the AI tech will enhance efficiency and quality of care when detecting cases of lung cancer Credit: ITV News

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “When I was diagnosed with cancer, a world-class surgeon equipped with a robot helped save my life – showcasing the very best of our NHS.

“Breakthroughs like this AI tool will help to save lives across the country, speeding up diagnosis so that doctors can provide the best possible treatments to patients sooner.

"As part of our 10 Year Health Plan, I am determined that we embrace this kind of innovation and shift the health service from analogue to digital, so more patients can get their lives back.”

Dimitry Tran, Co-founder and Deputy CEO at Annalise.ai, said: “Following successful deployment into clinical use across multiple NHS sites in the last two years, we are delighted that this announcement means our solution can be rolled out at a national scale starting in Greater Manchester.

"This will unlock significant benefits for many more patients and clinicians alike, covering a third of all chest X-rays processed in the UK.

“Our solutions are of the highest quality, rigorously validated, and engineered to meet the needs of hard-working clinicians supporting patients across England. This announcement shows a real commitment from NHS England to introducing innovation that makes a genuine difference to clinicians on the front line.”