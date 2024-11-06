Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Anna Youssef went to see Mia and Alfie who are facing not being able to go to college after the council axed door-to-door transport

Parents of children with special educational needs say they are being forced to choose between their jobs or their children's education after transport to a nearby college was taken away.

Schoolmates Mia Veichmanis and Alfie Furnival were due to start at a specialist college in September 2025, but those plans are now on hold after Bury Council announced it is axing its door-to-door transport for disabled students over the age of 16.

The teenagers both have a host of health issues and complex needs and are unable to get to the college on public transport.

Bury Council currently provide a special bus service to take them to and from school but that service will stop when they go to college.

Alfie was looking forward to going to a specialist college in September Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The families say the door-to-door transport is vital as there is no other way they can get their children to college unless they give up their jobs.

"We’ve got to fight for our children because they can't do it themselves," Alfie's mother, Natalie, said. "We’ve got to be their voice, and I just think it’s disgusting they are cutting the service for disabled children.

"It's unfair, it's really unfair for the children - it's their future."

Mia's mother, Lynne, added: "I totally understand the council has to make savings somewhere but why take it away from the vulnerable children? It shouldn't be happening."

The families say school is somewhere their children can be themselves and be with their friends.

"She just absolutely loves it," Lynne said. "She loves being with her friends, she loves people interacting with her, doing different stuff every day, it's so nice to see the pictures when she's so happy."

Natalie added: "Every day it's 'is it school tomorrow, is it school tomorrow?' He loves it.

"Whereas at home there's not much to do, he's not allowed out the garden gate, he just loves all the stuff in school."

The families have started a petition as part of a campaign against the changes.

Mia's mother said it's important for her daughter to go to college so she can socialise with others and become more independent Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Bury Council has declared itself to be in "a state of financial distress" and is facing a £22 million gap in its budget for the next year.

The council said with soaring costs they have been left with no choice but to remove a service they are not legally obliged to provide.

In a statement provided to ITV Granada Reports, Bury Council said: "Our home-to-school transport policy was changed in June to bring it into line with Government guidelines.

“There is no legal duty on a local authority to provide free or subsidised transport for those attending post-16 education. However, we recognise that many families and students with SEND would experience difficulty accessing post-16 provision.

“This is why we are continuing to provide help to affected families. Under the new travel policy, assistance will continue to be offered to eligible post-16 students in the form of independent travel training, mileage reimbursement or a personal travel budget. Only door-to-door transport has been removed.

“Families who were already receiving travel assistance under the old policy will have those arrangements protected until a change in their circumstances or following a review of their child’s EHC Plan. All Year 11 students have to reapply for travel assistance when transferring to post-16 education.

“The new policy was developed following extensive consultation with families and representative groups, and a full equality impact assessment to identify those who would be affected by the change in policy.

“Transport for post-16 students will be a phased removal over a period of three years, and no savings have been made to date, and, reflecting the national picture, Bury is challenged with an overspend.

“The challenges in meeting SEND provision are not unique to Bury but are a national problem. Just this week, the National Audit Office said the SEND system was neither value for money nor brought improved outcomes for children and young people, an issue the Government has pledged to resolve.

“In Bury we are doing our best to do both. Even in this climate of soaring costs and a huge rise in demand for SEND services, we always strive to put the child at the heart of what we do and meet their needs accordingly.

“Processes are not always perfect, and we would encourage residents to continue to engage with us.”

The families say none of the options offered by Bury Council will help their situation and unless the transport service is allowed to continue they are going to be forced to make some difficult decisions about their children’s futures.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...