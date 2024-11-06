Play Brightcove video

At the tender age of 91, Roy Bradley from Crewe, is only just starting to learn about his father's time during the WW1.

Arthur Bradley was a lieutenant serving with the 7th Battalion, the Cheshire Regiment during the First World War, but when he returned home he seldom spoke about it leaving his son Roy to enlist the help of the Cheshire Roll of Honour organisation to fill in the gaps.

Roy Bradley is learning about his father's exploits during WW1 Credit: ITV Granada

We now know Arthur fought in the ill-fated Gallipoli campaign in Western Turkey in 1916.

Fought during the First World War, Gallipoli was the first major amphibious operation in modern warfare.

British Empire and French troops landed on the Ottoman-held peninsula in the Dardanelles Straits with disastrous consequences for the Allies.

Photo taken by Lt Arthur Bradley during WW1 Credit: Roy Bradley

He then went onto serve in Northern France, where he was captured and spent over a year as a prisoner of war before returning home to Crewe to work in Civvie Street.

His son Roy said: "All these things are a mystery to me to be honest. I've got a broad appreciation of the First World War, but no detail, so anything I find is very enlightening to me."

And that's where Steve Benson from the Cheshire Roll of Honour has stepped to do some historical digging to find out more about Lt. Arthur Bradley.

Arthur Bradley later in life Credit: Roy Bradley

Steve said: "This is what we do. This is how we try to tell these stories for people like Roy who's now in his 90's.

"He now understands what his father went through and knows where his father was and that to me is a really big part of what the Roll is all about."

Lt Arthur Bradley died aged 56, in 1958.