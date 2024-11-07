Construction begins on first new Mersey Ferry in more than 60 years

Construction is underway on the first new Mersey Ferry in more than six decades.

The landmark project kicked off with the cutting of the first steel at Cammell Laird’s Birkenhead facility, where the vessel is being built.

The construction team has already started shaping the hull of the ferry, with 327 tonnes of steel and over 90,000 metres of welding required to form the backbone of the new vessel.

Twenty-five apprentices are playing a role in the historic project, contributing a total of 17,000 hours to help bring the new ferry to life.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region, expressed his excitement about the project, saying: “The world-famous Mersey Ferry has been a part of our city’s heritage for more than 100 years, inspiring songs, books, and countless memories for those who have sailed on it.

"Today marks the beginning of its next chapter. We want future generations to have the same experience, which is why we’re investing in a new ferry and a long-term plan to keep the Mersey Ferries operating for years to come.”

The new ferry, expected to launch by summer 2026, will have facilities for events and functions. The design includes large open-plan decks.

A virtual walkthrough of the new ferry is available online via the Mersey Ferries website and at the 'Future of the Ferries' exhibition at Seacombe Terminal.

The walkthrough allows passengers to explore the vessel, giving them a glimpse of the interiors and the views they can expect from the river.

The project is part of a wider strategy to revitalise the Mersey Ferries and enhance the visitor experience in the region.

Mayor Rotheram also highlighted the importance of these investments, not just for the ferries but for the region as a whole “The Mersey Ferries are more than just a transport service—they are a vital part of our cultural identity and local economy.

"This new ferry will play a crucial role in attracting visitors, boosting tourism, and supporting jobs in the area.”

The Mersey Ferries have a rich and varied history, from humble beginnings as a wooden passenger boat more than 900 years ago, to receiving a Royal Prefix from King George V for its service during the First World War.

The ferries have hosted famous figures, including The Beatles, and continue to serve the local community with daily River Explorer Cruises, commuter services, and themed evening cruises throughout the summer.