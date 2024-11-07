Part of a major motorway remains closed for a second day after a person died in a serious collision.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving 10 vehicles on the M6 in Lancashire, close to junction 33, between Lancaster and Preston, around 11.20am on Wednesday 6 November.

The motorway was shut in both directions with tailbacks stretching for miles, a lorry travelling northbound crossed onto the southbound carriageway and collided with a number of other vehicles.

Following the crash the HGV was left across both carriageways on its side.

The M6 northbound has since reopened to traffic - with one lane remaining shut.

The southbound carriageway remains fully closed.

Lancashire Police say it is continuing to appeal for witnesses to establish what happened.

Lancashire Police say it is continuing to appeal for witnesses to establish what happened.

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

Two other people, the driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries.

Three other people suffered more minor injuries.

A total of 10 vehicles were involved in the collision.

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Operations Dept said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the loved ones of the driver who sadly died and with all those affected by this tragic incident.

"Our investigation into what caused this collision is ongoing.

“Work is still ongoing to repair the road so I would urge people to avoid the area if they can or check before you travel.

"I appreciate the delays are frustrating, but safety work needs to be completed before the road can open again.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, and who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The collision involved a lorry which overturned and crossed through the central reservation barrier.

"As a result of its fuel tank rupturing, a significant fuel spillage covered the road surface which is now being resurfaced as it was damaged beyond repair.

"Lane three (of three) is also closed on the northbound carriageway as emergency barrier repairs are also taking place in the central reservation. These works will be ongoing throughout the day. There are very long delays on approach to the southbound closure."

You can check the latest travel updates and diversion routes here Travel alerts - National Highways