MP Mike Amesbury has been charged with assault after a video emerged of an altercation in the street with a member of the public.

The Labour MP for Runcorn and Helsby, will appear in court to face the charge of section 39 assault - or common assault - after the incident in Frodsham, Cheshire on 26 October.

Mr Amesbury was suspended by the party after numerous videos were shared online of the alleged incident.

The 55-year-old is set to appear in magistrates court at a later date.

Cheshire Police said: "The charge relates to reports of an assault on a 45-year-old man on Main Street, Frodsham, which was reported to police at 2.48am on Saturday 26 October."

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by Cheshire Police, we have authorised a charge of common assault against Mike Amesbury MP, 55.

“The charge follows an alleged assault in Frodsham, Cheshire, on Saturday, October 26 2024.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”