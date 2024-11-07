Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports Sports Correspondent David Chisnall went along to see Max visit school children

An Olympic champion gymnast is heading up a new initiative to get children to become more active.

Three time gold medal winner Max Whitlock has been touring primary schools in Lancashire where his project has been added to the curriculum.

Deepdale Community Primary School in Preston is one of 500 schools across the region which are now able to access a new gymnastics programme designed by Max.

Max brought along one of his Olympic gold medals Credit: ITV Granada

England's greatest ever gymnast shared his love for his sport through PE masterclasses where he showed off his impressive skills.

He said: "When you can do a sport and you can show children what you do in life, and there's not many sports you can do that with, so that's why we want to utilise that.

"I feel lucky to be a gymnast and to have learned the skills that I have.

"If I can show that, hopefully that's a little bit of inspiration, motivation or actually it just ticks the box for a child that they've maybe never seen it before, or actually could tick that box where they think, actually, I want to do that one day."

Research from NHS England has revealed that a quarter of children aged between 2-15 are overweight, with many struggling to sit on the carpet for lessons due to their lack of core strength.

As a father to a five-year-old daughter, Max knows only too well the importance of getting youngsters exercising.

"We really try and push her to do as many sports as possible," he said.

"But actually some children aren't brought up in that environment where sport is a big thing in their family. So that's where we can provide opportunities, whether it's gymnastics or any sport.

"It's about keeping active or just getting moving and is so important for their future lives."

With Max's motivation it is hope these children will have the right start to achieve their dreams in life.