A crackdown on drugs will be implemented at a prison after a damning inspection found "catastrophic levels" of narcotics.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons also found that HMP Manchester, previously known as Strangeways, is in need of urgent improvement after observing organised crime, high rates of violence and a rat infestation.

Since the inspectorate published its findings in October, the prison has published an action plan, including installing a new CCTV system and netting to combat drones dropping contraband into the site.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons found HMP Manchester to be in urgent need of improvement in October. Credit: MEN Media

Lord Timpson, the Minister for Prisons and Probation, said: “The chief inspector’s report made for dire reading and highlighted the stark realities of the prison crisis we inherited.

“I have visited the prison myself and met with the governor. The frontline staff are already working hard to reduce violence and improve conditions. This action plan will ensure they have the support they need.”

HMP Manchester also plans to appoint specialist staff to aid in spotting and supporting vulnerable prisoners at risk of self-harm and to deliver new training to frontline officers to improve the management of violent offenders.

A new pest control strategy is being implemented to tackle the prison's rat infestation and a team has been created to address urgent repairs.

It comes after inspectors found the prison was “filthy”, with a chronic rodent infestation, and many cell windows were smashed.

The prison will also review its education programmes with the aim of redesigning its curriculum.

HMP Manchester, formerly known as Strangeways.

HMP Manchester, which houses category A and B prisoners, was the scene of the longest prison riot in British history, lasting from April 1 to April 25 1990.

Thousands of inmates have been released early from prison sentences in the last two months as part of the Government's plans to reduce overcrowding.

The Ministry of Justice said prison's across the country reaching over capacity pushed jails to the “point of collapse”.