A group of friends attending a gig expecting to see a Mercury Prize-shortlisted British singer were subjected to a very different experience - when they discovered they were instead seeing a death metal band of the same name.

The group of woman from Liverpool had thought they were attending a concert by soul singer Celeste, but instead travelled the 100 miles to Birmingham to see rock band Celeste.

Alex, who had bought tickets to the rock band's gig on Tuesday 5 November, took to social media to share the hilarious mishap after meeting the women, admitting himself he had not heard of the 30-year-old singer-songwriter.

Celeste Epiphany Waite at the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Credit: PA Images

Alex said: "Until tonight I was not aware that there is a popular singer called Celeste.

"Until tonight, five lovely women from Liverpool weren't aware that there is a French avant-garde post-hardcore, post-black metal band called Celeste. "Sadly for them I was not the one at the wrong gig."

Alex said he could not "imagine travelling from Liverpool to Birmingham expecting to see" the singer Celeste – whose music blends neo-soul and jazz – only to find themselves at a metal gig.

In the thread, he pointed out the contrast between the the band and solo-singer's sound, sharing a video of the rock band performing in red lighting and head banging to heavy drumming.

Celeste rock band performing in Birmingham. Credit: @JudgeDewie

He continued: "They were an awesome bunch. They arrived about 15 mins before the headliners came on and were asking me all sorts and where they could go after to listen to something they could dance to.

"I described the band's sound and said they might not like it - fair play to them - they stayed and watched almost all of it and clapped and cheered loudly which was very welcome in a sadly very sparsely attended gig."

Alex's thread had received more than 2,500 likes, with many people praising the women for being able to enjoy music they were not familiar with.