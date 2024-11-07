Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old who was stabbed after being chased in a violent confrontation.

Prince Walker-Ayeni was left with fatal injuries, including a stab wound to the chest, following the attack, on 4 April in Manchester's Moss Side.

The two 16-year-old boys, who cannot be named because of their age, were referred to as 'Boy 1' and 'Boy 2' during the trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The court heard how the teens, along with a third boy who was later acquitted of murder, chased Prince after a brief scuffle broke out between them on Raby Street.

Prince walker was killed just days before his 18th birthday.

Despite the boys' claims of acting in self-defence, jurors found both defendants guilty of murder after a three-week trial.

Boy 1 was found to have delivered the fatal stab wound to Prince's chest. Prosecutors argued the defendants had acted together in pursuit of Prince, intending to cause serious harm.

CCTV footage showed Boy 1 kicking Prince during the initial altercation and chasing him down the street.

A witness later reported seeing Boy 1 produce a knife, moments before Prince was found dying on the ground. The violence was not a random act, the prosecution said, but an "intentional assault involving a weapon".

After the attack, the defendants fled the scene, stealing Prince’s bicycle in an attempt to escape.

Despite efforts from the emergency services, Prince died that afternoon from three stab wounds, with a post-mortem confirming the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest, along with two injuries to his leg.

During the trial, Boy 1 claimed he had been attacked first by Prince, and said he only acted in self-defence. However, the jury rejected his version of events, finding both boys guilty of murder.

Prosecutors allege that Boy 2 made a phone call to a woman, Saima Habib, 44, and asked her to find a sim card that he had hidden before instructing her to ‘get rid of it’,.

Habib later allegedly tried to hamper the police investigation further by misleading officers as to the ownership of an iPhone.

Habib was convicted of perverting the course of justice, all three defendants will be sentenced on 19 December.