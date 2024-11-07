A new science centre which will play a “significant role” in the conservation of the world’s most threatened species has opened at Chester Zoo.The new International Centre for Zoo Science will enable researchers to study some of the world’s most threatened species, and support conservationists and scientists to fight the global extinction crisis.The specialised facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to assess the health of plants and animals, from Komodo dragons to rhinos, a demonstration lab to help train future conservationists and a special cryo-conservation unit, where genetics from endangered species will be preserved in liquid nitrogen at -196°C.

New International Centre for Zoo Science will play ‘significant role' in the conservation of the world's most threatened species Credit: Chester Zoo

It also houses Europe’s largest dedicated wildlife endocrinology lab, which allows scientists to study and track hormone levels in animals to further understand their reproductive biology.Scientists at the zoo say the new centre will enable them to attempt to unlock the secrets of species which have so far remained unstudied and a mystery to science, including Grandider’s vontsira and the bokiboky, two highly threatened small mammal species from Madagascar.

With wild populations so fragile, the work could be key to the future survival of both species.

Credit: Chester zoo

Home to 37,000 animals from more than 500 species, the conservation charity is already at the forefront of vital research to protect species from extinction and currently runs more than 200 research projects, has produced more than 2,000 scientific reports and talks, including 270 peer-reviewed publications, and has provided training for over 70 graduate level students over the last decade.The new centre, which is triple the size of the zoo’s previous lab facilities, will now enable the zoo to significantly expand its scientific capacity, particularly in the specialist areas of conservation physiology and reproduction, and boost its conservation training programme.Dr Sue Walker, Head of Science at Chester Zoo, said “our new International Centre for Zoo Science will help us to play an even more significant role in the conservation of some of the world’s most endangered species.“As a national conservation zoo Chester Zoo has, for a long time, been a major player in international conservation science. And at a time when species face extinction on an unimaginable scale, we’re already making a substantial contribution to the task of preventing extinction and restoring biodiversity.“Our research has led to direct improvements to the reproductive performance of highly threatened mammals such as black rhino and okapi, re-energising international conservation breeding programmes which are vital back-ups to fragile wild populations and informing vital conservation work in the field in Africa.“Now, our new science centre will enable us to grow our research, not only in wildlife reproduction, but also in terms of innovating within our other areas of expertise including animal behaviour and welfare, the human dimension of conservation, and embracing emerging technologies and techniques, such as the use of AI for population and behaviour monitoring. It’ll also, for the first time, provide us with the opportunity to accommodate training courses for visiting researchers from all over the world.“Chester Zoo’s Conservation Training Academy, which aims to inspire and equip the conservationists of the future with the knowledge and skills needed to make a real positive difference for wildlife, relies on immersing trainees in our culture, by working alongside our researchers, technicians and practitioners. Our new facilities will allow them to do exactly that.”The zoo’s new science centre has been made possible thanks to support from the Cheshire-based energy firm, Urenco.

Dr Simon Dowell, Conservation Science and Policy Director at Chester Zoo, added “Conservation zoos like ours are well aligned to making significant contributions to global international targets to halt and reverse species loss.

"Zoos are unique among conservation organisations as we’re not only custodians of biologically important and diverse animal and plant populations, but together we also reach more than 700 million visitors globally every year.“As a major wildlife charity, we’re able to work with these visitors, as well as communities, business and policy makers to inform, inspire and empower a step-change to more pro-conservation behaviour.

"But we can’t do that on the scale required without funding, which is why partnerships such as this long standing one with Urenco are so important to us.

"It helps us to do more and faster, to meet the accelerating environmental and climate concerns we’re faced with.”

Credit: Chester zoo

As part of the association, Urenco has cemented its dedication to advancing science, empowering real world conservation efforts, safeguarding species and habitats for future generations.Boris Schucht, CEO of Urenco, commented “Our two organisations have shared sustainability goals in protecting the environment and promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

"We are driven by the need to create a sustainable future for all inhabitants of this planet.“At Urenco, we believe that our role in creating fuel for nuclear power plants to generate low carbon energy is a critical part of this, helping to ensure a clean, net zero world.

"We look forward to continuing our joint work with Chester Zoo for many years to come.”Urenco, which enriches uranium for civil nuclear utilities globally, including from its Capenhurst site for more than 50 years, first began its support of the zoo in 2013, joining forces to educate the next generation of conservationists by delivering quality education outreach in schools in the North West.The new centre will provide a boost to the zoo’s role within the Cheshire Science Corridor, which includes the likes of Jodrell Bank and Thornton Science Park and is aiming to position Cheshire as a global leader in the field of science.

