A specialist baby and young children's hospice has been saved after the region helped raise the vital funds needed for a new home.

The MP for Liverpool West Derby, Ian Byrne announced on Friday 8 November.

Zoe's Place Baby Hospice in Liverpool needed to raise £5million in just 30 days to secure their new home.

It came following the announcement on 7 October that the centre would have to close due to insufficient funds being unavailable to keep the hospice running.

Ian Byrne and the Trustees of Zoe's Place launched the 'Save Zoe's Place Campaign' to help save the hospice from closure and secure its new premises. The charity's staff, 41 members strong, also faced losing their jobs.

Since the appeal launched, the West Derby's charity's JustGiving page saw donations from premier league footballers, celebrities and big businesses, but also saw pocket money pledges from local school children and coffee mornings.

More details to follow.