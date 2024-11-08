Police and trading standards have seized £1.65m worth of Illegal tobacco and vapes during a raid in Lancashire.

Around 100,000 packs of illegal cigarettes and tobaccos and hundreds of illegal vapes were discovered at the empty commercial property in Oswaldtwistle.

Officers raided the premises on 30 October and recovered the massive haul and confiscated the packaging used to manufacture counterfeit cigarettes.

Local Neighbourhood Sergeant, Carl McCoy, said: “These products can pose serious health risks to users and often do not comply with safety regulations.

“We will continue to work with our partners to remove these illicit goods from the streets of Lancashire, and we would urge our communities to report shops who are breaking the law.”

