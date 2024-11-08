A man has been arrested in connection with a grenade that was discovered in Bootle.

Merseyside Police were called at around 1.10pm on Monday 4 November following reports of a possible grenade inside the boot of a Ford Fiesta car on Strand Road.

A cordon was put in place with several homes and businesses evacuated as a precaution.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended the scene and the item was detonated at a safe location. The car has been forensically seized.

On Thursday 7 November, a 27-year-old man from Bootle was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of Possession of a firearm without a certificate. He has been taken to a police station for questioning. Detective Chief Inspector Phil Atkinson said: “Our investigation continues with this arrest and I’d continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward at the earliest opportunity. “This incident could have ended in devastation and understandably caused alarm in the community. Tell us what you know and we will do the rest.”