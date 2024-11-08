Two survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing have been awarded a total of £45,000 in damages in the High Court after suing a man who claims the attack was staged.

Martin Hibbert and his daughter Eve sued Richard Hall for harassment and data protection over his claims in several videos and a book that the attack was staged.

Mr Hall, former TV producer, also claimed that they were involved as “crisis actors”.

The pair suffered life-changing injuries at the Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, with Mr Hibbert left with a spinal cord injury and Miss Hibbert facing severe brain damage.

Mr Hall claimed his actions – including filming Miss Hibbert outside her home – were in the public interest as a journalist, and that “millions of people have bought a lie” about the attack.

Richard Hall Credit: PA Images

Speaking o utside the court Mr Hibbert said: “The judge has found that Mr Hall’s actions surmounted to harassment, that they had caused added alarm, distress and anxiety to both me and my daughter. It was oppressive andunacceptable.

“Freedom of expression provides protection for journalism, but Mr Hall has abused media freedom.

“He repeatedly published false allegations and dismissed the tragic reality which so many ordinary people have experienced and continue to live with.

“His abhorrent behaviour had to be challenged, not just for me and my family but for others too.

“I am pleased with the judgment, and the comments of the Judge as to how unacceptable Hall’s behaviour was. It is a comprehensive victory for us.

“I want this to case to open the door for change, and for it to protect others from what we have been put through.

“The case has highlighted and proved that there is protection within the law, and it sends out a message to conspiracy theorists that you cannot ignore all acceptable evidence and harass innocent people.”

Eve Hibbert (left) and Martin Hibbert (right). Credit: Family photo

In a judgment in October, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled in favour of the Hibberts and described Mr Hall’s behaviour as “a negligent, indeed reckless, abuse of media freedom”.

At a hearing on Friday 8 November, the judge said Mr Hibbert and his daughter would each be awarded £22,500 in damages. Mr Hall was also told to pay 90% of the Hibberts’ legal costs.

The final figure may be determined by a specialist judge if an agreement is not reached, but the court heard their total is currently estimated at £260,000.

Jonathan Price, for the pair, said Mr Hall’s behaviour was “towards the more oppressive end of the spectrum of harassing conduct”.

He continued in written submissions: “In a series of widely viewed videos, a print publication, as well as during in-person lectures, the defendant insisted that the terrorist attack in which the claimants were catastrophically injured did not happen and that the claimants were participants or ‘crisis actors’ in a state-orchestrated hoax, who had repeatedly, publicly and egregiously lied to the public for monetary gain.”

Mr Price had said a total of £75,000 for the pair in damages should be awarded, as well as at least 90% of their legal fees.

Paul Oakley, for Mr Hall, said in written submissions that £7,500 each in damages “would be appropriate”, adding there was “no justification” for aggravated damages.

He told the court: “There is no allegation of malice and that is really a fundamental point as far as damages are concerned.”

“Some of these harassment cases can get pretty nasty, but there was no vindictiveness.”

Mr Oakley later said that a suggested injunction was too wide, describing it as “a blanket ban” on all of Mr Hall’s output, and called the Hibberts’ estimated costs as “jaw dropping”.

The barrister said: “Mr Hall’s work was ‘not about’ the claimants, who featured only minimally in the entirety of his recorded and written output.

“At best, those parts of Mr Hall’s works which concern the claimants may be redacted but no more.”

Mr Oakley also said Mr Hall should be awarded costs after a data protection claim from the Hibberts was not continued.