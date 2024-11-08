MP Mike Amesbury is due to appear in court in December charged with assault.

On Monday 30 December, the Runcorn and Helsby MP is scheduled to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court, police have said.

The charge follows an alleged attack on a 45-year-old man in Main Street in Frodsham, Cheshire, which was reported to officers just before 2.50am on Saturday 26 October.

Mr Amesbury was suspended from the Labour party after a video emerged of an altercation in the street with a member of the public. He now sits in Parliament as an Independent.

The 55-year-old has been summonsed to court to face a charge of section 39 assault after a file was passed to prosecutors on 29 October.

Mr Amesbury said he is “continuing to co-operate” with police following the “deeply regrettable” incident.

In a statement on Thursday 7 November, he said: “I have today been summonsed to court to face a charge of common assault following an incident in Frodsham last month, which was deeply regrettable.

“I am continuing to co-operate with police and given this is an ongoing case I cannot comment further.”