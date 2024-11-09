At least 17 people were injured in a crash involving several buses on Rochdale Road in Manchester city centre.

Police, fire and North West Ambulance Services have been on the scene since 8.30am, with an air ambulance also landing in a car park adjacent to the busy route.Images show how the front of one Bee Network bus has been virtually destroyed in the incident, with the windows missing and the display panel smashed. The back of another bus has also been damaged, with eyewitnesses reporting that one bus had 'gone into' another, while another bus had 'gone through a metal fence'.

The front of one Bee Network bus has been virtually destroyed in the incident Credit: MEN Media

According to eyewitnesses there was severe disruption in the area, with the whole of Rochdale Road blocked by the incident and debris strewn across the road.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At 8:30am this morning we were called to reports of a road traffic collision between two buses on Rochdale Road, Manchester.

"Emergency services are at the scene, and road closures remain in place.

"No serious injuries have been reported."

Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson from North West Ambulance Service added:

“Nine ambulances, an air ambulance, two response vehicles, an advanced paramedic, and an operational commander attended the scene following reports of a bus crash on Rochdale Road, Manchester, at 08.34.

“17 patients were taken to hospitals across Manchester, including seven on a bus accompanied by a paramedic.

"No one suffered serious injuries.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...