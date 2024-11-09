The festive season has begun with the opening of Manchester's Christmas markets.

The markets will take over Manchester city centre for six weeks starting from Friday 8 November to Sunday 22nd December.

A firm favourite in the city for over a quarter of a century, the first festive market was held in December 1998.

This year's market will have 240 stalls, across nine different locations throughout the city centre offering all kinds of seasonal special gifts and mouthwatering food.

Manchester's Christmas markets bring millions of people into the city centre with many spending time with friends and family to fill up on fantastic festive treats every year.

The hub of this year's Christmas markets is the Winter Gardens at Piccadilly, with the chalets also being found at Market Street, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, St Ann Square, Exchange Square, The Corn exchange and King Street.

Councillor Pat Karney, lead Christmas spokesperson for Manchester City Council said: "Nowhere does Christmas quite like Manchester and with more than a quarter of a century of festive markets behind us we reckon we know how to get everyone's Christmas wrapped.

"Manchester's Christmas Markets are by a million miles the absolute best Christmas markets anywhere in the world and we can't wait to welcome everyone back again to enjoy the markets and share in the festive fun."

The magical Manchester Christmas Parade will take part on Sunday 8 December, with over 400 participants getting involved.

What you need to know: