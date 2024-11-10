The family of a man who died while driving home from the Liverpool match on Saturday (9 November), have described him as "a ray of sunshine... who will be dearly missed."

59-year-old Neil Bradley died in hospital after his car crashed into a wall and lamppost on Lister Drive in Fairfield at around 10.15pm.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, Mr Bradley's family said: “Neil had an insatiable thirst for life and often enjoyed running, trainspotting, listening to rock music and supporting his boyhood club Liverpool. “He was a ray of sunshine and could light up any room with his jokes.“A loving father, son, brother, husband and friend to many. He will be missed dearly.”

Neil Bradley was a father, son, brother, husband and friend to many. Credit: Family handout

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, Lead Investigating Officer from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Neil’s family at this devastating time and our specialist family liaison officers are supporting them.“We are continuing to investigate the collision and the events leading up to it. I urge anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident which will assist the investigation to please contact us.“Neil had been to the Liverpool v Aston Villa match at Anfield and we believe he had parked his 2015 red Ford Focus near to Newsham Park/Orphan Drive.“At around 10.15pm, he was driving his car to return home when this incident happened on Lister Drive. “I would like to appeal anyone who may recall seeing a red Ford Focus in the area at the time to please contact our officers. “Also, we ask that anyone who was in the area and has dash camera fitted to their car to please review your footage or contact our team so that we can do so. “Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant it may appear, could assist us in providing answers for Neil’s family.”