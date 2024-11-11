A man and woman have been killed and two others have been seriously injured following a two-car crash.

The driver of a white Seat Leon, a 65-year-old man, and a 42-year-old woman, who was a back seat passenger in a silver Nissan Note, died following the crash just after 6pm on 10 November.

Cheshire Police said two others have also been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident on the A56 Chester Road in Walton, Warrington.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters released six casualties in total from both of the cars.

In a statement Cheshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Warrington. At 6.08pm on Sunday 10 November a white Seat Leon was in collision with a silver Nissan Note on the A56 Chester Road, Walton.

"The driver of the Seat, a 65-year-old man, and the rear seat passenger of the Nissan, a 42-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.

"Two other passengers in the Nissan were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam or CCTV, should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or online quoting IML 1960086.