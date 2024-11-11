Play Brightcove video

MPs are demanding that the government give emergency funding for hospices and a commitment to reform how they are funded.

In an open letter to the government signed by 60 MPs, including Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne, they say: "The hospice sector’s unsustainable funding model has not withstood the cost of living crisis and hospices are reducing services and making frontline staff redundant as a result."

In a push to save the children's hospice, passengers on the Merseyrail network were prompted to donate "A Pound for Zoe's Place".

Hospices UK say one in five hospices have already made service cuts or are planning to in the coming months. With an industry that is already facing a £60m financial shortfall, even before the sector is hit by the rise in national insurance contributions and the minimum wage, many are worried.

Marie Curie, the UK's leading end-of-life charity, has written to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting stating the recently announced increase to employer National Insurance contributions will cost the charity an additional £2.92million a year and warns that without further support, the only option left will be to reduce services.

They said: "Our incredibly generous supporters did not donate their hard-earned money for us to simply hand it back to the Government in the form of a £3million tax bill."

How are Hopices funded?

On average, one-third of hospice income comes from the government with the remaining two-thirds raised by fundraising.

But MP's say the funding hospices receive from Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) is also inconsistent and often does not reflect the cost of the services hospices provide on behalf of the NHS.

Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne told Parliament on 30 October that the funding system was a 'broken model', he went on to say: "Let me be clear that I have the utmost respect for people who give up their time and money to support our hospices, but as one constituent said to me recently, 'We shouldn’t have to sell charity cupcakes to make sure kids are cared for'. But that is what is happening at the moment."

Currently 84% of hospices are in deficit as most hospices are independent charitable organisations that receive some statutory funding from the NHS

This comes after the city of Liverpool and further affield came together to save the baby hospice Zoe's Place and help them successfully raise more than 5 million pounds in 30 days to build a new premises and stay open.

The baby hospice that cares for children with life-limiting conditions from birth to the age five said the cost of living had affected their fundraising efforts.

While Zoe's Place has been saved there are many hopices still under threat due to financial pressures.

The full letter is below:

"We are writing to call on you to provide emergency funding for the charitable hospice sector and commit to long-term reform of the sector’s funding model. This is to prevent further cuts to frontline hospice services and staff. "On average, one-third of hospice income comes from government with the remaining two-thirds raised by fundraising. The funding hospices receive from Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) is also inconsistent and often does not reflect the cost of the services hospices provide on behalf of the NHS. "The hospice sector’s unsustainable funding model has not withstood the cost of living crisis and hospices are reducing services and making frontline staff redundant as a result. "Hospices can be a key partner in supporting the Government to shift more care into the community. Hospice services keep people out of hospital who do not need to be there and ensure they can die in their place of choice with the care they need. "We call on you to provide short-term funding to prevent more cuts in the sector and commit to working with Hospice UK on a long-term funding solution for hospices that is fit for the future."