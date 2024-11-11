Referee David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect over an expletive-filled video which appears to show him making derogatory comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for overseeing match officials, took action over the video that has been widely shared on social media in which Coote seems to use a highly offensive term to describe the German.

Klopp left Liverpool in the summer after almost a decade in charge.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) with match referee David Coote (centre) after the Premier League match against Burnley in 2020 Credit: PA Images

Coote was the official for the Reds’ most recent Premier League game – a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday 9 November.

The video shows a man, alleged to be Coote, calling Klopp a "German ****" and "f***ing arrogant". The man also appears to criticise Liverpool saying "Liverpool were s**t".

He then uses an offensive term to describe Klopp and, asked why he felt that way about the German, Coote says he had “a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown” and “accused me of lying”.

“I have got no interest in speaking to someone who’s f****** arrogant, so I do my best not to speak to him,” Coote says.

It is unclear when the video was recorded, however the man alleged to be Coote makes reference to lockdown and social distancing. It is not yet confirmed that the video is genuine.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said in a statement: “David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”