Ruud van Nistelrooy has left his role as assistant manager at Manchester United, following the appointment of new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Dutchman had been in charge as interim boss but has now left the club entirely.

Paying tribute to van Nistelrooy, the club praised the "Manchester United legend".

In a statement, the club said: “Manchester United can confirm that Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club. Ruud rejoined in the summer and has taken charge of the team for the past four matches as interim head coach.

"Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend.

"We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford."

The Dutchman played for Manchester United for 5 years and rejoined as part of the coaching staff in the summer of 2024. Credit: PA Images

Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel have also left the club.

Manchester United have not lost in four matches while van Nistelrooy has been in charge.

In his final match for the Red Devils he signed off with a 3-0 victory over Leicester City on 9 November.

Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim is expected to bring in his own coaching staff after starting the job on Monday, 11 November.

He is set to take charge of his first match against Ipswich Town on 24 November.

Ruben Amorim is the new manager of Manchester United, joining from Sporting Lisbon. Credit: Manchester United

Manchester United said: "We will confirm the full men’s first team coaching composition in due course."

Amorim was greeted by the club’s top officials when he arrived at United’s Carrington training complex to start a job he admits will be “difficult”.

The day after bidding a final farewell to Sporting Lisbon with a thrilling 4-2 win at Braga, he jetted into Manchester and headed straight to Carrington, where he was met outside the men’s first-team building by chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

He was scheduled to have meetings with key staff but is unable to lead coaching sessions until his work permit is granted.

“It’s going to be difficult, I’m not under any illusions. But it’s what it has to be,” said Amorim in his final Sporting press conference when asked about his new job.

Despite his wait for a visa, Amorim is allowed to attend meetings at United’s training ground, including speaking with Van Nistelrooy on Monday.