Thousands of people have tracked Ruben Amorim's plane as he left Portugal on his first day of his job as Manchester United's new manager.

At its peak more than 10,900 people watched the live progress of the private jet, which left Beja International Airport in Portugal at 11am.

The numbers meant it was the most tracked flight in the world.

The 39-year-old touched down in Manchester shortly after 1.50pm, where he is then expected to make his way to the club's training ground in Carrington to meet players and staff.

Amorim bid a final farewell to Sporting Lisbon in style, securing a thrilling 4-2 comeback win at his former club Braga.

Amorim bid a final farewell to Sporting Lisbon in style, securing a thrilling 4-2 comeback win at his former club Braga.

He joins United on a deal until 2027, with the option of a further year, with players saying they are "hungry" to learn from the new head coach.

Midfielder Casemiro said he is looking forward to working with Erik ten Hag’s highly-rated successor.

“We have not spoken but everyone speaks so well of him,” the Brazil said.

“Above all he is very true, very loyal. We cannot ignore how he has changed Sporting. We know that Sporting won many titles, changed the club with titles, with trophies.

“He has already proved that he is a coach that has won a lot.

“I think there is going to be a good template that everyone wants to grow, everyone wants to learn. I think that is the way to first help us grow to be at the top of the table.”

Asked what level United can reach, Casemiro said: “Of course we have to keep improving. We have the players to do that.

“We have to keep growing. We are in a good dynamic. Now comes the international break then the most important part of the season, when there are many matches and when all players are needed.”

Amorim will be unable to lead coaching sessions until his work permit is granted.

But the Portuguese coach is allowed at United’s Carrington training ground for meetings, including speaking with interim boss Van Nistelrooy on Monday.

Amorim was named as Ten Hag’s permanent successor on 1 November and his first match will be the Premier League trip to Ipswich on 24 November.

The composition of the 39-year-old’s backroom team has yet to be confirmed but the incoming head coach has said he will be bringing in some of his own staff.

It is unclear whether Van Nistelrooy, who returned to the club in the summer as assistant to Ten Hag and has a contract until 2026, will remain at United.

Amorim is not expected to face the media until the end of the international break but will do in-house interviews before then.

